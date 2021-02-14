Easter attacks: Information to file charges against 30 forwarded to Attorney General

-

The Attorney General has been forwarded information regarding the filing of charges against 30 persons involved in the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks, says Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekera.

Speaking to journalists in Colombo, he stated that 251 suspects have been remanded in connection with the attacks.

“The cardinal has a responsibility towards the Catholic people. We understand his need.

We have provided information to the attorney general about 30 murders and conspiracies. The cases will be filed only after the report of the Presidential Commission goes to the Attorney General. Once we commence legal action, people will understand how we work.”

The decisions that can be taken by the police have already been taken, Weerasekara pointed out.

The Minister further said, “Geneva has always been against us. Our only relief is that we have withdrawn from the 30/1 resolution. Therefore, many countries will be in support of us.

This time, 5 countries are bringing a resolution against us. We hope to bring a counter-proposal to that.”