Associate of Kanjipani Imran arrested

Sri Lanka Police has arrested six individuals have been arrested at the Keselwatte area over the possession of weapons and narcotic drugs.

Reportedly, 20 grams of heroin and a hand grenade have been found on the suspects.

One of the arrestees named Mohamed Ajeem has been identified to be an associate of the notorious underworld figure ‘Kanjipani Imran’, who is currently imprisoned.

The arrested suspects are to be produced before the court today (February 14).

Meanwhile, a woman has been arrested in Wattala with 150 grams of heroin and Rs 950,000 cash earned from drug racketeering in her possession.

The arrested female is reported to be 38 years old.

Another drug trafficker named ‘Badowita Asanka’ has been arrested in Piliyandala with 146 grams of drugs.