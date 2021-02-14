New methodology to select new Samurdhi recipients

-

The government has decided to introduce a non-political and transparent program in registering new recipients of the Samurdhi allowance.

Under this new system, eligible Samurdhi beneficiary families who leave the Divisional Secretariat level for various reasons will be replaced by qualified new families as beneficiaries.

The circular has been issued on the 11th.

Accordingly, the recruitment of new Samurdhi recipients will commence shortly.

The provision of relief to the beneficiaries will commence from March 01, 2021.