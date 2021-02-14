-

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says that no regime will betray the country’s war veterans as per national policies.

Speaking to journalists in the Beliatta area, Fonseka said, “The forces will not be betrayed. And no harm will be allowed to come to them. Whatever the party, it is our policy as a country.”

He further pointed that politicians in the North have carried out many political acts in order to garner votes. However, not many votes can be gathered from the North from these acts, he added.

Therefore, there should not be any fear over such activities which are done for gaining political advantage, the MP said.

Fonseka added, “We do not need to incite racism in the South over these acts.”