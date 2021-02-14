Vaccination of doctors, frontline staff of private hospitals from next week

Vaccination of doctors, frontline staff of private hospitals from next week

February 14, 2021   03:33 pm

-

Vaccination of doctors and frontline staff members of private hospitals against COVID-19 pandemic will commence next week, says Dr. Amal Harsha de Silva.

The Secretary to the State Ministry of Primary Health Care, Epidemiology and COVID-19 Control stated that the relevant vaccine drive will be carried out at the major hospitals of the area.

Accordingly, the vaccine drive will commence from Wednesday (February 17).

Dr. de Silva said, “We will also provide this on Wednesdays to general practitioners in the private sector. We will bring them to the major hospitals in the area and implement this program. It will be carried out free of charge.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories