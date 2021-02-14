Vaccination of doctors, frontline staff of private hospitals from next week

-

Vaccination of doctors and frontline staff members of private hospitals against COVID-19 pandemic will commence next week, says Dr. Amal Harsha de Silva.

The Secretary to the State Ministry of Primary Health Care, Epidemiology and COVID-19 Control stated that the relevant vaccine drive will be carried out at the major hospitals of the area.

Accordingly, the vaccine drive will commence from Wednesday (February 17).

Dr. de Silva said, “We will also provide this on Wednesdays to general practitioners in the private sector. We will bring them to the major hospitals in the area and implement this program. It will be carried out free of charge.”