Official at Indian High Commission test COVID-19 positive

An Indian Secretarial staff working at the High Commission of India, Colombo has tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (February 13).

Keeping in line with COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by the Government of Sri Lanka, the official is currently placed at a designated Sri Lankan Government medical facility, the High Commission confirmed.

Reportedly, the family members of the infected official are also being governed strictly in accordance with these guidelines.

Given the nature of the duties of the concerned Secretarial staff, the official has had limited interaction with most members of the High Commission and no interaction with outsiders in the discharge of his official responsibilities, the High Commission stated.

However, primary contacts of the official at the High Commission subjected to isolation and are undertaking other precautionary measures in accordance with stipulated health safety norms.

High Commission premises have been sanitized and all other necessary steps are being reinforced as per standard protocols.

As such, High Commission continues to function on limited strength and follows a rotational policy in view of evolving COVID-19 situation.

India remains committed to assist and cooperate with Sri Lanka to effectively fight COVID-19 in all manners possible, the High Commission of India further stated.