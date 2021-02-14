Sri Lanka records 357 new COVID-19 cases

February 14, 2021   06:46 pm

Sri Lanka reported 357 new infections of the novel coronavirus today (14), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva confirmed.

Accordingly, the total count of Covid-19 cases reported in the country reached 75,209.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, 68,696 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 6,123 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 390 deaths from the virus so far.

