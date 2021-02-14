Army Chief refutes rumors of island-wide lockdown

-

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva has denied the rumors of a country-wide lockdown following the detection of the new coronavirus variant.

The Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said that discussions are currently being held on the necessary and essential steps needed to control the new variant.

While there are rumors of an island-wide lockdown that are propagated on social media and other media, the government has not arrived at such a decision as of yet, the Army Chief assured.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the State Ministry of State Ministry of Primary Health Care, Epidemiology and COVID-19 Control Dr. Harsha de Silva stated that the decision of whether or not to impose a lockdown on the country will be taken based on the recommendation of experts.