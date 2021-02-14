Army Chief refutes rumors of island-wide lockdown
File photo

Army Chief refutes rumors of island-wide lockdown

February 14, 2021   07:13 pm

-

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva has denied the rumors of a country-wide lockdown following the detection of the new coronavirus variant.

The Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said that discussions are currently being held on the necessary and essential steps needed to control the new variant.

While there are rumors of an island-wide lockdown that are propagated on social media and other media, the government has not arrived at such a decision as of yet, the Army Chief assured.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the State Ministry of State Ministry of Primary Health Care, Epidemiology and COVID-19 Control Dr. Harsha de Silva stated that the decision of whether or not to impose a lockdown on the country will be taken based on the recommendation of experts.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories