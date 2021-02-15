-

Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb has revealed that India’s Minister of Home Affairs and former President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah has plans to establish BJP governments in Sri Lanka and Nepal, according to a report published by Indian media.

Deb said that Shah had told a party meeting at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, during his visit to Tripura on Saturday, that BJP wanted to establish the party and form governments in neighboring countries after winning all states in India.

“We were talking in the state guest house when Ajay Jamwal (northeast zonal secretary of BJP) said that BJP had formed its government in several states of India. In reply, Shah said that now Sri Lanka and Nepal are left. We have to expand the party in Sri Lanka, Nepal and win there to form a government,” media quoted Deb as saying.

Hailing Amit Shah’s leadership of the BJP, Deb said that it was under him that his party had become the world’s largest party, by breaking the records of Communists, who were known to make claims of being a global party.

Opposition from the state has demanded clarification from the Central leadership of the BJP regarding the statements made by the chief minister of Tripura in a public meeting.

CPI (M) leader and former MP Jitendra Chaudhary said that the chief minister does not have any understanding of the constitution and democracy. He added that Amit Shah’s statements, as claimed by Deb, amounted to the interference of India in the internal affairs of a foreign country.

The CPI (M) leader alleged that the home minister of India was engaged in a “state conspiracy against Nepal” and the evidence was given by no less than by a person holding a constitutional post in the state of Tripura. He further said that Deb’s statement cannot be taken casually and demanded a response from the BJP top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tripura Congress unit vice-president, Tapas Dey, said Amit Shah’s statements amounted to “imperialism”, which India had fought against for many years. He added that India cannot interfere in the sovereign affairs of Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Source: The Wire/ East Mojo

-Agencies