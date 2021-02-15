COVID-19 vaccination to start today from Western Province

-

Army Commander Shavendra Silva says that COVID-19 vaccinations will commence from today (February 15), as per instructions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, the vaccination process will initially commence from the Western Province for the groups that interact closely with the public and those who face higher-risks of infection.

Meanwhile, 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, the first batch of a vaccine stock ordered for 9 million, will arrive in Sri Lanka within a week, according to the Army Chief.

More stocks of vaccines are due to arrive from the World Health Organization within the first two weeks of March.