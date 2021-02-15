COVID-19 vaccination to start today from Western Province

COVID-19 vaccination to start today from Western Province

February 15, 2021   11:40 am

-

Army Commander Shavendra Silva says that COVID-19 vaccinations will commence from today (February 15), as per instructions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, the vaccination process will initially commence from the Western Province for the groups that interact closely with the public and those who face higher-risks of infection.

Meanwhile, 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, the first batch of a vaccine stock ordered for 9 million, will arrive in Sri Lanka within a week, according to the Army Chief.

More stocks of vaccines are due to arrive from the World Health Organization within the first two weeks of March.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories