-

A leopard that was caught on a trap has been found in a scrub forest in Bogawantalawa today (February 15).

The leopard has been caught in a hunter’s trap set up at a scrub forest near the Chapelton Estate in Bogawantalawa.

Bogawantalawa police stated that the Nallathanniya wildlife office has been informed to rescue the leopard.

There have been numerous reports of leopards being severely injured by traps in the recent past.