Sri Lanka to vaccinate MPs against Covid-19 tomorrow

February 15, 2021   02:19 pm

Members of Parliament will be vaccinated with the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow (Feb. 15), according to the Serjeant-at-Arms of the Sri Lanka Parliament. 

He stated that the vaccination of parliamentarians will take place at the Army Hospital on Tuesday.

Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation C.B. Ratnayake recently became one of the first MPs to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile Army Commander Shavendra Silva said that COVID-19 vaccinations will commence from today (15), as per the instructions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He said arrangements have been made to vaccinate the general public against the COVID-19 virus using the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

The vaccination process will initially commence from the Western Province for the groups that interact closely with the public and those who face higher-risks of infection, he said.

