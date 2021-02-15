Petition filed seeking to amend SLC constitution

-

The Court of Appeal today issued notice on Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa and SLC officials in connection with a petition filed seeking to amend the constitution of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) before the next election.

The court ordered the Sports Minister and others, who have been named as respondents in the application, to submit their explanations on March 15, 2021.

The petition had been filled seeking a court order urging Sri Lanka’s national cricket governing body to amend its constitution to bring in reforms including to the voting structure, before the next election to choose office-bearers of the SLC.

The petition has been filed by 12 individuals including former cricketers Muttiah Muralitharan, Sidath Wettimuny, Michael Tissera, retired Supreme Court Judge Saleem Marsoof, President’s Counsel Dinal Philips, Dr. Palitha Kohona and Rienzie Wijetilleke.