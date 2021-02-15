AG requests for another Trial-at-Bar for third bond auction

-

The Attorney General has requested for another Trial-at-Bar for the trial of the Bond Scam involving the third Treasury Bond Auction of March 31, 2016.

The Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne stated that Attorney General Dappula de Livera made this request to the Chief Justice today (February 15).

The new set of judges has been requested to try former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, former Governor of Central Bank Arjuna Mahendran, Arjun Aloysius, and 07 others with regard to the relevant trial.

The Attorney General made a similar request on February 11, 2021, after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the court that investigations into the Rs. 51.98 billion financial irregularities in the 2nd Central Bank bond issue against 11 suspects named in the case have been concluded.