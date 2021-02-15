Schools instructed to postpone all functions

-

The Ministry of Education says that all schools in the country have been advised to postpone all special school functions until further notice.

Secretary to the ministry Professor Kapila Perera stated that schools have been informed of this decision through their respective zonal education offices.

He stated that zonal education authorities, principals of schools and Piriven have been accordingly instructed to take steps to postpone until further notice any functions being organized in schools.

The ministry stated that this decision was taken following reports that certain schools are planning to organize various functions, despite the risks and unsafe environment associated with the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The Secretary to the Education Ministry emphasized that this is a time period during which the healthcare of the entire school community including children should be of paramount importance and therefore advised schools to act with great responsibility and attention.