Dates set for O/L study leave period

The Ministry of Education has announced that the study leave period for students facing the 2020 G. C. E. Ordinary Level examination this March will commence from February 17.

As per Secretary to the Ministry Prof. Kapila Perera, the study leave period will be from February 17 to 25.

Accordingly, all provincial, zonal, and divisional education authorities, heads of pirivenas, and principals have been instructed to take action in this regard.

However, the study leave period should not be an obstacle in issuing admission cards to students appearing for the examination, the Secretary further said.

Meanwhile, The Department of Examinations says that all tuition classes and seminars related to the 2020 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination will be prohibited from midnight on February 23 until the examinations are concluded.

Accordingly, the organizing of tuition classes, lectures, and seminars related to these exams, printing of model papers and distributing them, and publicizing such through print or electronic media as well as the possession of such material will be prohibited during the aforementioned time periods.

The general public is advised to inform the nearest police station or the Department of Examinations regarding individuals or institutions violating this directive.