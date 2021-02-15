Mutant variant of COVID-19 virus identified from Colombo

-

A mutant variant of the COVID-19 virus has been identified in two patients from Colombo, said Dr. Ruwan Wijayamuni, the Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC).

Dr. Wijayamuni points out that it will be difficult to prevent a third wave of COVID-19 cases if the public does not follow health advice and continue to be safe.

“According to tests conducted by the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, blood tests on two patients in Colombo have revealed a mutation in the COVID-19 virus.

So far we have managed the second wave of Kovid very well. But if the public is not careful and does not follow health care advice, it may be difficult for us to prevent a third wave.”