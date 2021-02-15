Coronavirus: 774 new positive cases within the day

-

Sri Lanka has registered 463 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (February 15), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Thereby, Sri Lanka has detected 774 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 76,428.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 69,411 earlier today, as 715 more patients regained health.

However, 6,620 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 397 at present.