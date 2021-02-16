Evening thundershowers expected in several provinces

February 16, 2021   08:32 am

Department of Meteorology says evening thundershowers can be expected in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces as well as in Kalutara District.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere in the island.

Misty conditions can be expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western Provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the morning.


Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-45) kmph in the deep and shallow sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

The wave height can be increased up to (2-2.5) metres in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Tangalle via Galle, the Meteorology Department said further.

