Online consular services to be reintroduced to Sri Lankans in Milan

Online consular services to be reintroduced to Sri Lankans in Milan

February 16, 2021   09:05 am

-

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to reintroduce the online appointment system for Sri Lankan expatriates to obtain services from the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Milan.

The decision was reached taking into account the concerns of the Sri Lankans living in Italy, the ministry said in a statement.

Consular Mobile services will also be conducted at selected locations outside Rome and Milan, with the intention of mitigating the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation and adhering to necessary health precautions.

The Sri Lankas missions in Italy have continuously provided services to the general public, even under the hazardous circumstances generated by the prevailing COVID-19 global pandemic situation, the statement read further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories