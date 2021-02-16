Online consular services to be reintroduced to Sri Lankans in Milan

-

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to reintroduce the online appointment system for Sri Lankan expatriates to obtain services from the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Milan.

The decision was reached taking into account the concerns of the Sri Lankans living in Italy, the ministry said in a statement.

Consular Mobile services will also be conducted at selected locations outside Rome and Milan, with the intention of mitigating the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation and adhering to necessary health precautions.

The Sri Lankas missions in Italy have continuously provided services to the general public, even under the hazardous circumstances generated by the prevailing COVID-19 global pandemic situation, the statement read further.