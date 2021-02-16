All funeral arrangements should be completed within 24 hours - Channa Jayasumana

-

The government has decided to limit the time duration of a funeral to 24 hours, says State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

Joining the 360° political program on TV Derana last night (15), Prof. Jayasumana said that steps have been taken to implement new decisions on a number of issues including the time period of a funeral.

He said, “We have decided to impose a limit on the number of people attending a funeral and to advise that the funeral be completed within 24 hours.

Also, we had allowed up to 150 guests per wedding or festive occasion. However, we have no cut it down to just 50. An official notice will be issued in this regard.

Special attention has been paid to nightclubs. Also about various gatherings for leisure. There will be some restrictions issued on that tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.”