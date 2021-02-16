Police directed not to take action against motorcyclists wearing full-face helmets - AG

-

Attorney General has instructed the Inspector-General of Police not to take legal action against motorcyclists wearing full-face helmets.

Legal counsel representing the Attorney General, Deputy Solicitor General Parinda Ranasinghe informed this to the Court of Appeal when a writ application filed by Namal Prasanga, a motorcyclist from Wellawaya, was taken up today (February 16).

In his petition, Namal Prasanga stated that the Wellawaya Police had filed a case before the Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court against him for riding a motorcycle wearing a full-face helmet.

He says the police had put forward the case under the Motor Traffic (Protective Helmets) Regulations No. 02 of 2017.

However, case against him is contrary to the law as the parliament has not properly approved the relevant regulations, the petitioner said further.