Police directed not to take action against motorcyclists wearing full-face helmets - AG

Police directed not to take action against motorcyclists wearing full-face helmets - AG

February 16, 2021   12:41 pm

-

Attorney General has instructed the Inspector-General of Police not to take legal action against motorcyclists wearing full-face helmets.

Legal counsel representing the Attorney General, Deputy Solicitor General Parinda Ranasinghe informed this to the Court of Appeal when a writ application filed by Namal Prasanga, a motorcyclist from Wellawaya, was taken up today (February 16).

In his petition, Namal Prasanga stated that the Wellawaya Police had filed a case before the Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court against him for riding a motorcycle wearing a full-face helmet.

He says the police had put forward the case under the Motor Traffic (Protective Helmets) Regulations No. 02 of 2017.

However, case against him is contrary to the law as the parliament has not properly approved the relevant regulations, the petitioner said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories