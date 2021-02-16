-

Minister Udaya Gammanpila says that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given a pledge that the dual citizens will be deprived of the right to participate in politics under the new constitution.

The President has given the pledge to 10 political parties, says Co-Cabinet Spokesman Gammanpila.

Addressing a Cabinet media briefing today (16), the Minister stated that the President had given the relevant pledge in September 2020.

“The President pledged to 10 parties last September that the new constitution would deprive dual citizens of the right to participate in politics.

The work on the new constitution is progressing rapidly. We will be able to pass the new constitution within a year.”