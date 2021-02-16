State Minister Roshan Ranasinghe gets new portfolio

-

State Minister Roshan Ranasinghe has been appointed as the new State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Affairs.

He previously held the portfolio of State Minister of Land Management, State Enterprises Land and Property Development.

The Polonnaruwa District MP was sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning, the President’s Media Division said.

Meanwhile State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana has been appointed as the Acting Cabinet Minister of Health.

He is to serve as the Acting Health Minster until Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi returns to duty.