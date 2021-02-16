Suspect arrested with drugs worth over Rs 100 million

-

An individual has been arrested at the Gamsaba Junction in Nugegoda with a stock of narcotic drugs and cash.

The 29-year-old suspect has been arrested by the Organized Crime Prevention Division (OCPD).

Reportedly, 5 kg 125 g of heroin and k kg 25 g of Ice (Methamphetamine) have been found on the arrested suspect.

In addition, Rs 36,500 in cash found with the suspect has also been seized by the authorities.

The total worth of the drug haul is estimated to be over Rs 100 million.

Further investigations into the matter are currently underway.