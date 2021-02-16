Health Minister discharged after recovering from Covid-19

-

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi, who was receiving treatment for Covid-19, has been discharged from hospital, a short while ago.

The minister has been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) after completely recovering, officials said.

Wanniarachchi had tested positive for the virus on January 23 in a rapid antigen test.



Initially she had been receiving treatment at an intermediate hotel quarantine centre in Hikkaduwa, however she was later transferred to IDH for further treatment.

She was the fifth Member of Parliament in Sri Lanka to contract the virus.

Meanwhile State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana had been appointed this morning as the Acting Cabinet Minister of Health, until Wanniarachchi returns to duties after recovering.