Covid-19 recoveries cross 70,000 as more than 1,000 regain health

February 16, 2021   03:46 pm

Ministry of Health confirmed today (February 16) that 1,018 more individuals who were infected with Covid-19 were discharged from hospitals upon returning to health.

Following the new development, total recoveries from novel coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka have reached 70,429.

Majority of the recoveries were reported from Gallela Treatment Centre (113), Giriulla Treatment Centre (93), Kahagolla Treatment Centre (92), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (67) and Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (66).

The country has registered 76,428 positive cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic’s outbreak.

According to Epidemiology Unit’s data, 5,596 active cases are still receiving treatment at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 403 fatalities due to novel coronavirus infection.

