Politicians not in WHO priority list for Covid vaccine?

Chairman of the Academy of Health Professionals, Ravi Kumudesh has slammed the move to administer Covid-19 vaccines to parliamentarians in Sri Lanka, ahead of workers in essential sectors.

In a press conference, Mr Kumudesh said giving priority to politicians in the inoculation drive while disregarding workers in other essential sectors such as journalists and teachers is against the World Health Organization’s priority list for Covid-19 vaccination.

He further noted that approximately 190,000 doses of Covishield vaccines have been administered so far out of the 500,000 delivered from India as a donation.

As a second vaccine jab should be given to each person receiving the vaccine, nearly 60,000 people can be inoculated using the remaining doses, Mr Kumudesh pointed out.

Speaking on the administration of extra doses with Covishield vaccines remaining in the multi-dose vials, he commended the Director-General of Health Services for issuing a circular after taking the matter into account.

The director-general has instructed the provincial and regional directors of health services and heads of Line Ministry Institutions to inform all staff engaged in Covishield vaccination program to administer another dose io the remaining liquid in the vial after drawing 10 doses – which is equivalent to 5ml – is adequate for another dose.

Concerns had been raised that the remaining vaccine liquid in the vial after drawing the final dose is being wasted as it is adequate to administer another dose.