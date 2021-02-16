Magistrates allowed to visit police stations to check on suspects in custody

February 16, 2021   06:13 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the nod to allow magistrates appointed to judicial divisions for visiting police stations at least once a month to check on the suspects in custody.

Accordingly, the approval was given to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure Act No. 15 of 1979.

Department of Government Information the proposal was tabled by Justice Minister Ali Sabry, PC.

The relevant bill drafted by the legal draftsman will be published in the government gazette and submitted to the parliament subsequently.

Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Udaya Gammanpila said the decision was reached after taking into account the allegations levelled at police officers with regard to harassing and threatening detained suspects as well as deaths of suspects in custody.

