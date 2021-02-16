Six new Covid-19 deaths in Sri Lanka

-

Sri Lanka has recorded 06 more Covid-19 related deaths today (February 16), Director-General of Health Services confirmed.

This brings the total count of novel coronavirus fatalities in the country to 409, the Department of Government Information said.

One of the deceased is a 74-year-old man from Panadura area. He has passed away at his home on January 27. The cause of death was reported as Covid-19 pneumonia.

A 40-year-old man who was residing in Wilaoya area succumbed to the virus infection on February 13. He had been transferred to KDU Teaching Hospital from Monaragala District Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. He died of multiple organ failure due to Covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, a man aged 48 years fell victim to novel coronavirus while receiving treatment at the Panadura Base Hospital on February 11. The cause of death was recorded as multiple complication due to Covid-19 infection. He was identified as a resident of Piliyandala area.

Another man, who was of 77 years, has died on February 09 at his home in Kochchikade. He fell victim to acute Covid-19 infection and shock.

A 65-year-old man from Ambalangoda died of blood poisoning, Covid-19 pneumonia and acute kidney. He was under medical care at the Hambantota District General Hospital at the time of his passing.

The sixth victim is a 62-year-old man from Nainamadama. He was receiving treatment at Marawila Base Hospital when he passed away on February 13. The cause of death was reported as Covid-19 pneumonia, acute diabetes and high blood pressure.