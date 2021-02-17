Nearly 400 migrant workers in Middle East return to country

-

Nearly 400 Sri Lankans who had been stranded abroad after leaving for employment in the Middle East have returned to the island.

They have arrived on two flights at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning (17).

Their return has been coordinated through a program that repatriates migrant workers who face issues abroad.

Accordingly, 389 Sri Lankans had arrived from United Arab Emirates (UAE) after facing various hardships there.

The first batch of 238 returnees arrived on an Etihad Airways flight early this morning.

Another 151 arrives on the SriLankan Airlines flight UL 226, a short while after.

Subsequently, all the returnees have been escorted to Quarantine Centers operated by Sri Lanka Army, Ada Derana correspondent said.