Shani Abeysekaras bail application to be heard on Feb 23

Shani Abeysekaras bail application to be heard on Feb 23

February 17, 2021   12:49 pm

-

The Court of Appeal has set a date to hear the revision petitions filed by former Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Shani Abeysekera and former Sub Inspector of CID Sugath Sugath Mendis.

Abeysekera and Mendis are currently under remand custody by the order of the Gampaha Magistrate over the alleged fabrication of evidence for a case filed against former DIG Vass Gunawardena and several others.

Subsequently, the duo filed a revision petition at the Gampaha High Court seeking to be released on bail.

However, Gampaha High Court, which heard the petition, rejected the request of the two defendants including  Shani Abeysekera to be released on bail.

Accordingly, the defendants have filed a petition in the Court of Appeal seeking reversal of the Gampaha High Court’s decision and their release on bail.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories