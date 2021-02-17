COVID-19 patients in ICU increased to 28  Health Ministry

-

The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) of hospitals has gone up to 28, said Dr. Hemantha Herath, the Deputy Director-General of Public Health.

At present, the number of treatment centers has been increased to 80, he said, adding that there are 11,766 beds in those centers.

However, 6,747 of those beds are currently occupied he added.

Dr. Herath further said, “The majority of cases have been identified from quarantine centers. There is no issue with this as they are quarantined before being sent to society.

However, we have met several other patients from the community in Avissawella and Vavuniya. Necessary investigations will be carried out in this regard and further action will be taken in the future.”