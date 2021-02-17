Security officer arrested for accepting Rs 500 bribe

-

A junior security officer of the Attanagalla Land Registrar’s Office has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 500.

According to a complaint received from a resident of Divuldeniya, Nalla, the suspect has been arrested within the Registrar’s Office premises by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Reportedly, the security officer has been arrested while taking a sum of Rs 500 to find the necessary deed numbers required to obtain the 25 years of deeds of the land belonging to the complainant and to assist in further action as necessary.

The arrested suspect is to be produced before the Attanagalla Magistrate’s Court, the Bribery Commission said.