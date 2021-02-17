Speaker receives Covid-19 vaccine

-

Speaker of Parliament Mahindan Yapa Abeywardena received the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Army Hospital in Narahenpita, a short while ago.

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Bagley was also present at this moment, according to the Parliament’s Communications Department.

India last month donated 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

The statement said that the Speaker received the vaccination in order to encourage the public participate in the vaccination drive.

He also commended India for the donation of Covid-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka.

The Communications Department of Parliament says that a total of 24 Members of Parliament from the government and opposition have been vaccinated thus far.