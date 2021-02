-

The Attorney General has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to report facts and produce Attorney at Law Hejaaz Hizbullah before the court under several charges.

The Attorney at Law is to be produced before a relevant Magistrate’s Court on charges under Section 2(1)(h) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and Section 3(1) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act.