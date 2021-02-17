UK travel restriction lifted  Foreign Ministry

-

The temporary travel restriction introduced by the Government on travels originating from the United Kingdom to Sri Lanka, on account of the new Covid -19 Variant in the UK, has been lifted with immediate effect.

At a meeting presided by the President, it was decided to relax the restrictions on travels from UK subject to 14 days of quarantine and PCR tests determined by the Health Authorities, the Foreign Ministry said.

The tourist arrivals from the UK too will resume under the guidelines introduced by the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, the statement said