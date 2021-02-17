-

Mohamed Shakeel, the principal of a Madrasa school, has been arrested for conspiring and abetting Hejaaz Hizbullah, the Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General stated.

The Attorney General, today (17), directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to report facts and produce Mohamed Shakeel before a relevant magistrate’s court for abetting on charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act.

Accordingly, The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested the suspect this evening.

Earlier today, the Attorney General directed the IGP to name Hejaaz Hisbulla a suspect for charges under Section 2(1)(h) of the PTA and Section 3(1) of the (ICCPR) Act and produce him before a court after obtaining a statement.

As per State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne, the Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General, Hizbullah has been found a suspect of misconduct or other means of inciting or inciting racist animosity or malicious or hostile feelings between different ethnic groups or ethnic or religious groups under PTA.

Hizbullah has also been charged with allegations of incitement of national, religious, or racial hatred, which are compounded by incitement to hostility or violence, as per the ICCPR Act.