Expressway to be built without uprooting Crudia zeylanica tree

It has been decided to make changes to the proposed Central Expressway without removing the controversial ‘Crudia zeylanica’ tree from its site.

Secretary to the Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation Bandula Harischandra said that the decision was taken during a discussion with the Secretary to the Ministry of Highways yesterday (16).

Various damages caused to the natural environment, including deforestation and damaging mangrove ecosystems, were reported from various parts of the country in recent years.

Its most recent event was the revelation that a ‘Crudia zeylanica’ plant was obstructing the route proposed for the Central Expressway which is currently under construction.

Many parties including Gampaha District Forest Officer Dewani Jayathilaka, environmentalists, and Buddhist clergy came forward to protect the plant, which is listed in the Red Data Book as an endangered species.

Subsequently, the plan to uproot the plant and relocate it was temporarily halted.

A discussion was held yesterday between the Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation and the Ministry of Highways regarding the future course of action in this regard.

Secretary to the Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation Bandula Harischandra stated that an agreement was reached to carry out development work on the Central Expressway without removing the plant from the site.