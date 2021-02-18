More public, private sector workers to be vaccinated this weekend

-

Employees of public and private sectors in the areas where the Covid-19 inoculation drive was carried out but have not been vaccinated yet will receive the jabs this weekend, says Acting Health Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

Speaking further on the matter, he said the inoculation drive kicked off on short notice and there are public and private sector workers who were unable to receive the vaccine due to issues regarding leave applications. “Hence, we decided to vaccinate them during the coming weekend.”

He noted that Covid-19 vaccination program will go ahead today (February 18) as well.

Inoculation commenced at selected Grama Niladhari Divisions yesterday, however, there was a lack of public participation at several areas, the Acting Health Minister added.

Accordingly, people aged between 30 to 60 years in identified Grama Niladhari Divisions within the following Medical of Officer of Health (MOH) jurisdictions can receive the vaccine today:

Colombo District: Kolonnawa, Gothatuwa, Moratuwa, Egoda Uyana, and Hanwella

Kalutara District: Agalawatta, Bandaragama, Panadura, Horana and Matugama

Gampaha District: Gampaha, Attanagalla, Negombo, Seeduwa, Mahara, Biyagama, Wattala, Minuwangoda, Ragama, Ja-Ela, Kelaniya, Katana, Divulapitiya and Dompe