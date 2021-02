-

A woman has been arrested near Nugepara Junction in Peliyagoda over the possession of narcotic drugs, stated the Police.

The arrest has been made based on a tip-off received by the police.

Reportedly, 18 grams 625 milligrams of heroin have been found on the suspect.

The arrestee is a 39-year-old resident of Slave Island.

A 7-day detention order is to be obtained after producing the suspect at the Aluthkade Court today (18).