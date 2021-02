-

Two suicide vests buried in a jungle area at Sinnathampanei, Settikulam in Vavuniya, have been recovered.

Settikulam Police said the suicide vests were found following a tip-off received from intelligence officers.

The suicide vests, each weighing nearly 2.5kg, are to be deactivated by the Police Special Task Force (STF) after obtaining a court order from the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court.