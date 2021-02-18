US envoy disappointed with SL backing away from ending Covid-19 victim cremation

-

Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz has criticized the Sri Lankan government for “backing away from ending the discriminatory cremation policy” pertaining to victims of Covid-19 infection.

In a tweet, the ambassador said she is “disappointed to see that the Government and PM are backing away from ending discriminatory cremation policy.”

She stressed that “people, including loved ones recently passed, deserve more respect for their rights from a democratic government.”

In response to a question raised during parliamentary session held last Thursday (February 10), Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said permission will be granted for the burial of Covid-19 victims.

His assurance was welcomed by Premier of Pakistan Imran Khan and foreign envoys including the US ambassador and British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Sara Hulton.

However, Deputy Director of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath told media yesterday that cremation of Covid-19 victims is still in effect as it has become a law through a gazette notification.

There is a necessary procedure to be followed if this is to be amended, he said further.

Several months after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Sri Lankan government amended a law to make cremation compulsory for those who fall victim to the novel coronavirus with the intention of preventing any potential threat.

The Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance (Chapter 222) was accordingly amended by an extraordinary gazette notification issued by Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

The decision sparked debate locally and internationally, as concerns were raised stressing that it is against the dictates of Muslim community’s faith.

US Ambassador, in a virtual round-table discussion held last month, stated that people of all faiths should have the opportunity to see their loved ones off in a way that represents their faith, traditions and culture. She also stressed on the need to mutual respect for traditions of all communities while accounting for public health.

Former Minister and Leader of All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) Rishad Bathiudeen and several former Muslim parliamentarians meanwhile petitioned against the government’s decision, arguing that there is no scientific evidence to support the conclusion that cremation is safer than burial to prevent the infection from the coronavirus.

The topic was also brought to the attention of the Cabinet of Ministers on several occasions. However, the Cabinet decided to refer the matter back to the experts’ committee to look into the possibility of burying Covid-19 victims in a remote, dry area.

UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Ms Hanaa Singer wrote to PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, reiterating the concerns of the United Nations with the existing Health Ministry guidelines, which stipulate cremation as the only method for the disposal of bodies suspected of COVID-19 infection.

In her letter, Singer had noted that the common assumption that people who died of a communicable disease should be cremated to prevent spread is not supported by evidence.

Meanwhile, UN human rights experts also urged the Sri Lankan Government to end its policy of forced cremation of the COVID-19 deceased, saying that it ran contrary to the beliefs of Muslims and other minorities in the country, and could foment existing prejudices, intolerance and violence.