Hejaaz Hizbullah produced at court after 10 months

Attorney at Law Hejaaz Hezbullah is produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court today (18) on charges of having close links with the terrorists who carried out a series of terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday and teaching extremism at a Madrasa school in Puttalam.

The Attorney General yesterday (17) instructed that the lawyer who had been in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for nearly 10 months be produced before the court.

Based on investigations of the CID, the Attorney General has found Hizbullah a suspect of misconduct or other means of inciting or inciting racist animosity or malicious or hostile feelings between different ethnic groups or ethnic or religious groups under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

He was also charged with allegations of incitement of national, religious, or racial hatred, which are compounded by incitement to hostility or violence, as per the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act.

The Attorney General has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to name Hejaaz Hisbulla a suspect in the aforementioned offenses and obtain a statement from him before producing him before a magistrate’s court.

Meanwhile, the principal of the controversial Madrasa school, Mohamed Shakeel was also arrested yesterday on Attorney General’s orders for abetting and conspiring with Hejaaz Hizbullah.