Cardinals petition seeking probe into import of sword consignment fixed for support

February 18, 2021   02:25 pm

The writ application filed by His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith seeking an impartial investigation into a consignment of swords allegedly imported to the country following the Easter Sunday terror attacks has been fixed for support.

The order was issued by Appeals Court President, Justice Arjuna Obeysekara and Justice Mayadunne Corea.

Accordingly, the Cardinal’s writ application has been scheduled to be taken up on the 5th of March.

Appeals Court, issuing notices to IGP C.D Wickramaratne and other respondents of the petition, called for a report on the progress of investigations carried out into the incident so far.

The attorney representing the Cardinal, President’s Counsel Sanjeewa Jayawardena told the court that nearly 6,000 swords had been imported by a group of individuals subsequent to the coordinated bomb attacks carried out by extremists on April 21, 2019.

