Hejaaz Hizbullah & Puttalam Madrasa school principal produced before court

Attorney-at-Law Hejaaz Hizbullah and the principal of Puttalam Madrasa School Mohamed Shakeel have been brought to the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court this evening (February 18).

Attorney General yesterday (February 17) had directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to produce the lawyer Hizbullah before the court.

Hizbullah had been in the custody of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for nearly 10 months.

As per CID’s investigations, the Attorney General has found that Hizbullah is a suspect of misconduct or other means of inciting or inciting racist animosity or malicious or hostile feelings between different ethnic groups or ethnic or religious groups under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

He has also been charged with allegations of incitement of national, religious, or racial hatred, which are compounded by incitement to hostility or violence, as per the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act.

The Attorney General accordingly directed the IGP to name Hejaaz Hisbulla a suspect for charges under Section 2(1)(h) of the PTA and Section 3(1) of the (ICCPR) Act and to obtain a statement from him before producing him before court.

In the meantime, the principal of the controversial Puttalam Madrasa school, Mohamed Shakeel was also arrested yesterday on Attorney General’s orders for abetting and conspiring with Hejaaz Hizbullah.