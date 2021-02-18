Two Trial-at-Bars to try Bond Scam suspects

-

The Chief Justice has appointed two Trial-at Bars for the hearing of the Bond Scam cases involving the two Treasury Bond Auctions in March 2016.

The Attorney General requested for a Trial at Bar for the case on February 11, 2021, to try former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, former Governor of Central Bank Arjuna Mahendran, Arjun Aloysius, and 07 others with regard to the relevant trial.

Subsequently, on February 15, he made a request for another Trial-at-Bar to hear the relevant case.

Accordingly, Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya has appointed two separate Trial-at-Bars to hear the case.

The first Trial-at-Bar consists of High Court Judges D. Thotawatta, Manjula Thilakaratne, and M. Irasadeen.

The second Trial-at-Bar consists of High Court Judges Amal Ranaraja, Namal Balalle, and Adithya Patabendige, state Attorney General’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.