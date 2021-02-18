Chamal takes oath again in two state ministries

-

Minister Chamal Rajapaksa has been appointed as the State Minister of National Security and Disaster Management and the State Minister of Home Affairs, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

He was sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this evening (February 18).

The appointment came after the portfolio of State Ministry of National Security, Home Affairs and Disaster Management was divided into two separate state ministries – State Ministry of National Security and Disaster Management and State Ministry of Home Affairs, the PMD noted.

Mr Chamal Rajapaksa was serving as the State Minister of National Security, Home Affairs and Disaster Management, which now functions as two separate entities. He also the Minister of Irrigation.