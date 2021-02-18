Suspect arrested with high explosives handed over to TID

-

The suspect arrested with a large cache of explosive materials and landmines recovered from Nedunkerni in Vavuniya has been handed over to the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).

The 32-year-old was taken into custody in the Senapilaw area in Nedunkerni yesterday (February 17).

Arrest was made during a carried out by the Nedunkerni Police who acted on a tip-off with concerning an explosives racket.

Police officers have seized 21kg and 635g of Trinitrotoluene (TNT), 1kg and 610g of P.E.-1 and nearly 150 anti-personnel mines and bomb parts.

It is reported that 22 of the anti-personnel mines were found to be active.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, who was part of an NGO, had been involved in a landmine clearance activities in the North.