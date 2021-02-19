-

The Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus has decided to stand for the rights and job security of Sri Lanka’s first female DIG Bimshani Jasin Arachchi.

The Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus stated this during a special press conference held at Parliament today (18), attended by its chairperson State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID-19 Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle

The state minister condemned the challenge to the promotion of DIG Bimshani Jasin Arachchi, who was the Director of the Police Children’s and Women’s Bureau.

The Caucus stated that they will extend their strongest support for Sri Lanka’s female DIG and that the appointment of a woman to a higher post in an institution such as the Sri Lanka Police, is a sign of gender equality.

The Women Parliamentarians Caucus also said it has decided to request the Speaker to establish a Parliamentary Committee to inquire into the injustice and malpractices against Women in Sri Lanka.

State Minister Dr. Sita Arambepola, Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Rohini Wijeratne and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament and Chief of Staff Kushani Rohanadeera were also present at the press conference.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to hear a fundamental rights petition filed seeking the annulment of the promotion of Bimshani Jasin Arachchi to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

The petition has been filed by 32 Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP), including SSP Ruwan Gunasekera, seeking a ruling that the promotion was made in violation of the standard promotion procedure.